Montgomery Fire Department poses with pups rescued from Walmart parking lot

Firefighters want you to adopt these rescued puppies

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters: They extinguish flames, run head-first into burning buildings and might be able to convince you to adopt puppies.

The firefighters of Montgomery Fire Department Station 51 recently posed with a group of young pups who were they rescued in a Walmart parking lot last month.

The crew posed with the canines, which are probably Labrador/Black Mouth Cur mix.

The fire department says the dogs - four girls and five boys - are with a foster mother who is trying to find homes for them.

They urge anyone who may provide a loving home to the dogs to visit asvtexas.org and fill out an adoption application.
