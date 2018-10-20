ANIMAL RESCUE

Gus the dog hosting walk to help raise awareness against animal cruelty

EMBED </>More Videos

Gus made headlines back in September, after he was shot 25 times with a pellet gun and suffered a swollen neck due to a shoestring that was cutting through his neck.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Gus the dog is coming back to Houston!

Gus made headlines back in September, after he was shot 25 times with a pellet gun and suffered a swollen neck due to a shoestring that was cutting through his neck.

Since then, he has been on the road to recovery and even found a new loving foster parent.

RELATED: Gus the dog looking better after surgery at Texas A&M and stay with foster parent
EMBED More News Videos

Dog's signs of severe abuse fading after surgery



Now, he is doing much better and helping bring awareness to animal cruelty.

On Saturday, at 9:30 a.m. Gus will be at Eleanor Tinsley Park to host a walk against animal cruelty.

Those who participate in the walk will also be able to purchase a "Walk with Gus against animal cruelty" t-shirt.


RELATED: 'I'M A FREE MAN': Pup found with pellets in his neck released from hospital
EMBED More News Videos

'Dead dog walking': Pup found with pellets in his neck rescued in Sunnyside neighborhood

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal crueltyanimal rescueanimal abusetexas a&m universityHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
Pony rescued from storm drain is 'treated like royalty'
Fire officials rescue pony from storm drain in SW Houston
200 cats in poor health seized from Spring cat sanctuary
Puppies rescued from apartment complex trash bin
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear spotted wandering around a hotel's lobby
Hundreds of exotic animals seized from home
CDC warns against Halloween costumes for chickens
Beloved dog runs away after owner shot twice in The Heights
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
A dozen girls spark 4 fights in one day at South Houston HS
Drier and cooler air headed our way this weekend
Tropical Storm Vicente could drench Texas next week
Woman who dropped off toddler on Spring porch speaks out
Bear spotted wandering around a hotel's lobby
City council candidate admits to selling panties online
Show More
Texas Roadhouse hosts $20K meat cutting contest at ice rink
Texas mom explains why she spanked teen who took BMW
Heavily armed man arrested after making threats to schools
What life is like now for man arrested at age 11 for murder
Gel to treat breast cancer being tested in Chicago
More News