HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Gus the dog is coming back to Houston!
Gus made headlines back in September, after he was shot 25 times with a pellet gun and suffered a swollen neck due to a shoestring that was cutting through his neck.
Since then, he has been on the road to recovery and even found a new loving foster parent.
Now, he is doing much better and helping bring awareness to animal cruelty.
On Saturday, at 9:30 a.m. Gus will be at Eleanor Tinsley Park to host a walk against animal cruelty.
Those who participate in the walk will also be able to purchase a "Walk with Gus against animal cruelty" t-shirt.
