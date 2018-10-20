EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4279101" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dog's signs of severe abuse fading after surgery

Gus the dog is coming back to Houston!Gus made headlines back in September, after he was shot 25 times with a pellet gun and suffered a swollen neck due to a shoestring that was cutting through his neck.Since then, he has been on the road to recovery and even found a new loving foster parent.Now, he is doing much better and helping bring awareness to animal cruelty.On Saturday, at 9:30 a.m. Gus will be at Eleanor Tinsley Park to host a walk against animal cruelty.Those who participate in the walk will also be able to purchase a "Walk with Gus against animal cruelty" t-shirt.