PETS & ANIMALS

Customers startled by snake on man's head at Houston pizza shop

EMBED </>More Videos

Customers startled by snake on man's head at local pizza shop (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Customers at Luigi's Pizza were in for a major surprise when they visited the pizza shop Sunday afternoon.

ABC13 reporter Christine Dobbyn was among customers who became startled when they spotted the snake hanging out on top of its owner's head.


Dobbyn and her photographer Anthony Reed were stopping to get lunch after a story, when Dobbyn spotted the snake out of the corner of her eye. She said she was only feet away from the foot-long snake and quickly backed away.

Other customers spotted the snake lingering on its owner's head and neck as well, making it the biggest attraction of the night.

Dobbyn says many people went up to the snake's owner and asked him friendly questions.

Our news crew says people were excited and astonished to see how well behaved the animal was. It's not immediately clear if any complaints were made.

RELATED: Man brings his ringtailed lemur to Houston bar

EMBED More News Videos

This may be the most ultimate wingman Houston has ever seen...

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakepizzaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News