Capacity crisis at Harris County Animal Shelter means $10 adoptions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Over 200 animals were taken into the already overcrowded Harris County Animal Shelter in less than 48 hours.

Summer is traditionally their busiest intake season and they need the support of the community to be able to save these animals' lives.

"We are out of space," said Director of the Harris County Animal Shelter Dr. Michael White. "Many of our kennels already have up to 6 dogs in them and we have several nursing cats with kittens and dogs with puppies that are in urgent need of a temporary foster home."

Harris County Animal Shelter is reducing adoption fees to $10 for all animals from May 22 to May 24 to help the animals find their forever home. Adoption fee includes spay or neuter procedure, all age appropriate vaccines, a microchip and a one-year pet license.

Kristin Cook and Ashley Green learned about the promotion on Facebook, and it didn't take long for them to find their new playmate.

"We like, tried to love on every dog," said Cook. "We wanted to take all of them home. We really did."

You can adopt at Harris County Animal Shelter on weekdays from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or weekends from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Adoptions are first come, first serve and are required to take place in person at the shelter. Harris County Animal Shelter is located at 612 Canino Rd.

If you can't adopt, they are also looking for fosters to help relieve the stress on the shelter. It could save that animal's life. The shelter will provide supplies if needed to Harris County residents willing to foster animals.

Harris County residents interested in temporarily fostering a shelter animal for two-three weeks are encouraged to email foster@phs.hctx.net.

You can see the pets available for adoption here.
