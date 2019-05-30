Pets & Animals

Free adoptions for dogs in danger of being put down in Fort Bend Co.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Over 30 dogs are running out of time at Fort Bend County Animal Services (FBCAS) in Rosenberg.

The shelter is beyond capacity and has issued a CODE RED for 33 dogs that are either owner surrenders or longest residents.

Summer is traditionally their busiest intake season and they need the support of the community to be able to save these animals' lives.

There will be no adoption fee for the 33 dogs in danger of being euthanized until June 2. All of the dogs will be either spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on all vaccines and heartworm tested.



All other puppies, dogs, cats and kittens are available for a $25 adoption fee.

Fort Bend County Animal Services has a save rate of over 90 percent for the last nine months.

The shelter is located at 1210 Blume Rd.

You can see the pets available for adoption here.

UPDATE ON MAY 30:

There are still nine dogs in need of adoption.



RELATED: Capacity crisis at Harris County Animal Shelter means $10 adoptions
EMBED More News Videos

After over 200 animals arrived in under 48 hours, the Harris County Animal Shelter needs your help to save lives.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsrosenbergdogsanimal rescueanimal newspet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News