Free adoptions for dogs in danger of being put down in Fort Bend Co.

The shelter is beyond capacity and has issued a CODE RED for 33 dogs that are either owner surrenders or longest residents.
Summer is traditionally their busiest intake season and they need the support of the community to be able to save these animals' lives.
There will be no adoption fee for the 33 dogs in danger of being euthanized until June 2. All of the dogs will be either spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on all vaccines and heartworm tested.
All other puppies, dogs, cats and kittens are available for a $25 adoption fee.
Fort Bend County Animal Services has a save rate of over 90 percent for the last nine months.
The shelter is located at 1210 Blume Rd.
You can see the pets available for adoption here.
UPDATE ON MAY 30:
There are still nine dogs in need of adoption.
