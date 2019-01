EMBED >More News Videos Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has teamed up with Rescued Pets Movement to rescue thousands of animals this year.

Bodycam video shows firefighters entering a burning building and saving a litter of puppies Friday.Firefighters found a pet crate containing three puppies inside the burning building. The puppies were extracted from the building and firefighters administered oxygen via a pediatric mask.The puppies are going to be just fine. The cause of the fire is under investigation.