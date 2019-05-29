Pets & Animals

Adopt a pet over 5 years old for only $5 at BARC Pet Prom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The BARC Animal shelter is hosting its annual Senior Pet Prom, giving you a chance to find a new best friend for just $5.

At the prom, you can adopt a cat or dogs who are 5 years old or older for $5.

You can also take your new pet for prom portraits and a chance to get prizes. Prom attire is encouraged, but not required.

While these pets may be over their puppy and kitten stages, they still have a lot of love and years to give. Older dogs and cats are also usually better behaved and have previous training. Now that many of them are over their rambunctious and destructive baby stages, they're great for those who are less active or live in smaller spaces.

The event is Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. BARC is located at 3300 Carr Street.

