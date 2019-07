EMBED >More News Videos Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has teamed up with Rescued Pets Movement to rescue thousands of animals this year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Good news! Over 400 animals were adopted at the Harris County Animal Shelter in less than 72 hours.The Harris County Animal Shelter dropped its adoption fees to $10 for all animals on May 22, due to the facility being overcrowded The adoption fee included spay or neuter procedure, all age appropriate vaccines, a microchip and a one-year pet license.On Saturday morning, the shelter announced that 456 animals had left the shelter through adoption, foster or rescue.