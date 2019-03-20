htx baytown

60 precious pets in need of good homes in Baytown

About 30 dogs and 30 cats are currently available for adoption at the Baytown Animal Control and Adoption Center.

Watch the video above to see just some of the cute and cuddly animals reporter Pooja Lodhia met on her visit Wednesday.

You can learn more on the City of Baytown website or by visiting the adoption center at 705 N. Robert C. Lanier Drive, in Baytown.

