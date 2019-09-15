45 dogs and cats saved from Spring Branch home get dozens of care packages

More than 40 dogs and cats were rescued from deplorable conditions in a Spring Branch area home Wednesday.
A tip to the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force led investigators to the home in the 8500 block of Kempridge Street.
There were 45 animals living in a two-bedroom, 1,000 sq. ft. home.
In an update Sunday, The Houston Humane Society said on Facebook that all of the animals are doing well, have an appetite and are continuing to be treated at the HHS Clinic.
They thanked their Facebook followers for their overwhelming support, posting a photo of the countless packages they received this weekend from their amazon wish list.
Seven cats and 38 dogs were removed, including eight Great Danes. Neighbors, who tell ABC13 they couldn't spend time outside because of the smell and the flies, were relieved.
Wednesday night, the animals, some too weak to stand or showing infection or tumors, are in much bigger and cleaner spaces.
This is both heartbreaking and disturbing. These poor animals. @HCCOPct5 @HoustonHumane & @BARCHouston rescued them today from a filthy nw Houston home. 45 animals were in a 2-bedroom house and someone lives here, too. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/nH1q1BRGHQ— Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) September 12, 2019
A hearing next week will determine whether the Humane Society gets permanent custody. The district attorney's office will decide if the owner should be criminally charged.
BARC Houston, Houston Humane Society and officers with the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office were part of the rescue.