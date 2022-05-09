covid-19

Dr. Peter Hotez, a leading authority in COVID-19 pandemic, says he tested positive for coronavirus

Houston COVID expert cautions about pandemic's future

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dr. Peter Hotez has been a familiar face in Houston when it comes to guiding the public through the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Baylor College of Medicine Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine said he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Looks like I've tested positive for COVID," Hotez tweeted. "Moderate symptoms of fatigue, headache, sore throat, isolating at home doing Zoom meetings."

Hotez mentioned that he's vaccinated and boosted, something he says he's grateful about because it "certainly prevented more severe illness."

Hotez also said he's started on Paxlovid, Pfizer's oral antiviral drug that's taken over a five-day course.

The stunning news of Hotez's infection comes as the Biden administration offered a stark warning to Americans for this fall: as many as 100 million Americans could be infected later this year as immunity wanes.

Of course, the doctor offered a four-word assessment of the state of the pandemic as a concluding note to his tweet.

"Transmission up, be careful," he said.



