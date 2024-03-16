Person killed after suspect randomly opens fire in SW Houston, according to HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a suspect they said was caught on surveillance camera opening fire and hitting someone in southwest Houston, officials said.

The situation unfolded in the 9800 block of Club Creek at Woodfair Drive near the Pradera Townhomes.

Lt. Wilkins with the Houston Police Department said that just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, a victim was found shot several times in the torso.

Investigators discovered surveillance footage that reportedly showed a white sedan circling the area for a few moments before someone fired out the window, fatally striking the victim.

According to police, several pistol rounds were found around the crime scene.

Police said the area where the shooting occurred is known for prositution.

Homicide detectives were on scene, but said the motive of this shooting is unknown.

The medical examiner's office is working to determine the identity of the victim, according to investigators.