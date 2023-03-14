HPD investigating shooting that injured 1 person in NW Houston on Easter Street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting in which one person was reportedly shot in the city's northwest side on Monday evening.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 Live Streaming Channel.

Officials said officers with HPD responded to 6900 Easter Street in response to a shooting call that came in at about 8:28 p.m.

Officers learned that one person was shot. They were transported to the hospital, where their condition is unknown, HPD said.

HPD does have units on the scene.

It is not known now what led to the shooting or if there are any suspect descriptions.

Tune into ABC13 as Eyewitness News gathers information from the scene and will deliver the facts on our 10 p.m. newscast.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.