1 killed, 1 hurt in parking lot shooting in southside Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man shot and killed a person and hurt another in a strip center parking lot Saturday night in southside Houston, according to police.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Cullen and Idaho.

Police said they found one victim dead at the scene.

The second gunshot victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect was driving a white Dodge Ram, according to police.

Police were still looking for the suspect and were investigating the motive behind the shooting.
