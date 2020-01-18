Surveillance footage shows fatal hit-and-run near Missouri City

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An elderly woman was hit and killed as she was crossing the street near Missouri City, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Friday at FM 1092 and Stafford Run Road.



Deputies say the woman was crossing the street when the driver of a red 1997 Honda CRV hit her.

In surveillance video obtained by ABC13, the driver is seen pulling into a nearby parking lot shortly after the impact.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ryan Skelton told ABC13 the driver took off moments later.

"There was a car that followed the Honda to the parking lot and was able to get us a license plate," said Skelton.

The victim was described as an elderly white female. Skelton believes the woman lives in the area and may not have been walking on a cross walk.

Deputies located the driver of the Honda around 9:45 p.m.



Skelton said this is the second deadly crash in about a week.

"We had one right down the road," he said. "It's dark and it's busy, this particular stretch, it's pretty dark."

