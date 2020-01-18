Surveillance footage shows fatal hit-and-run near Missouri City

It happened around 6 p.m. on Friday at FM 1092 and Stafford Run Road.
FATAL HIT & RUN: @FBCSO investigators say an elderly woman was hit & killed as she crossed FM 1092 and Stafford Run Rd near Missouri City. The driver didn’t stay on scene. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/LiqZMgHKIx— Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) January 18, 2020
Deputies say the woman was crossing the street when the driver of a red 1997 Honda CRV hit her.
In surveillance video obtained by ABC13, the driver is seen pulling into a nearby parking lot shortly after the impact.
Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ryan Skelton told ABC13 the driver took off moments later.
"There was a car that followed the Honda to the parking lot and was able to get us a license plate," said Skelton.
The victim was described as an elderly white female. Skelton believes the woman lives in the area and may not have been walking on a cross walk.
Deputies located the driver of the Honda around 9:45 p.m.
Vehicle located 8000 Cook Rd. The driver is being interviewed. https://t.co/EVOVCzkaCD— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) January 18, 2020
Skelton said this is the second deadly crash in about a week.
"We had one right down the road," he said. "It's dark and it's busy, this particular stretch, it's pretty dark."
