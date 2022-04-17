train crash

2 people killed in train crash in northeast Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two people were killed in a train crash in northeast Harris County, deputies say.

At about 8 p.m., deputies responded to a scene where a train struck a vehicle located at 12900 Beaumont Highway at Van Hut Lane.



It is unclear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. See back for more information.
