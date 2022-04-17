2 people killed in train crash in northeast Harris County, HCSO says

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
At about 8 p.m., deputies responded to a scene where a train struck a vehicle located at 12900 Beaumont Highway at Van Hut Lane.
@HCSOTexas units responded to a crash involving a train and vehicle at 12900 Beaumont Hwy at Van Hut Lane. Prelim info two confirmed deceased. Avoid area Beaumont Hwy closed in both directions. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/6QtqvvSv1G— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 17, 2022
It is unclear what led to the crash.
This is a developing story. See back for more information.