Traffic

Person in wheelchair hit and killed on Westheimer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person in a wheelchair was killed in a crash at Westheimer and Dunvale Monday morning in west Houston.

Houston police said a caller reported a person in a wheelchair was hit around 6:23 a.m. at the location. The person was crossing the street when they were hit.

Officers and paramedics arrived and found the victim dead at the scene.

HPD said in a tweet that drivers in the area should expect delays.



Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonpedestrian killedfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Monday morning's cool front ushers in a week of fall weather
Why 1/3 of parents say they're avoiding flu shots
Houston man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Amazon sets Prime Day dates with deals starting now
Key takeaways from Trump's tax returns report
Say Their Names traveling memorial arrives in Houston today
Lake Jackson under boil order after brain-eating amoeba concerns
Show More
Houston march for Breonna Taylor brings out dozens
Brazoria Co. under disaster declaration, Abbott says
Quiet across the Atlantic... for now
3-year-old hit by car in north Harris County, deputies say
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
More TOP STORIES News