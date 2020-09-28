Person in wheelchair hit and killed on Westheimer

Vehicular Crimes Division investigators are responding to a fatal Auto-Pedestrian crash at 8200 Westheimer at Dunvale Rd. Expect traffic delays in the area. CC1 #hounews #Houtraffic — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 28, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person in a wheelchair was killed in a crash at Westheimer and Dunvale Monday morning in west Houston.Houston police said a caller reported a person in a wheelchair was hit around 6:23 a.m. at the location. The person was crossing the street when they were hit.Officers and paramedics arrived and found the victim dead at the scene.HPD said in a tweet that drivers in the area should expect delays.