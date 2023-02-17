'He just disappeared': Uncle speaks out after man who'd been missing for more than 4 years is found

The man, now 35 years old, had apparently gone through a rough time and could not cope with the death of his mother, father, and grandmother before his disappearance.

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- The uncle of a man who went missing for more than four years spoke to ABC13 about the special moment they were reunited after officers reached out to let them know he'd been found.

A photo captured the moment Leslie Godfrey Jr. and his sister reunited after he went missing four and a half years ago.

"Everyone was just happy to see him, lay our eyes on him. We just thank God for sparing his life while he was out there," said James Ferguson, Leslie's uncle.

His family spoke to ABC13 about how thankful they are for the two Fulshear cops who went above and beyond to bring Leslie home.

Ferguson said Leslie, now 35 years old, had gone through a rough period in life and could not cope with the death of his mother, father, and grandmother.

"It just really had an effect on him. From there, he was in and out of a few issues. About four and a half years ago, he just disappeared," Ferguson said.

His family had been looking for him ever since, but a call from Fulshear police would change all of that.

"Out of the blue, Monday morning, our niece, which is his only sister, contacted my sister saying she was contacted by an officer in Fulshear," Ferguson said.

Leslie had been found alive and well.

A post shared by the Fulshear Police Department recognized and thanked Officer Jennifer Edmonds and Sgt. Kevin Zieschang for going above and beyond the call of duty to help locate Leslie's family after finding him wandering through a neighborhood.

Leslie is now doing well and on his way to recovery.

Ferguson describes the special moment he saw his nephew as one that he and his family will never forget and said it was their faith that kept them going.

SEE ALSO: 'Baby Holly' finally reunited with family 40 years after her parents' murders