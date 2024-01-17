Periwinkle foundation hosts 'friend-raiser' for Texas Children's Hospital patients

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You can have the opportunity to learn more about a local organization that supports children, young adults, and families receiving care at Texas Children's Hospital for cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Friends of The Periwinkle Foundation presents "Hops & Hot Tamales," a fundraiser and "friend-raiser" to thank current supporters and invite community members to learn more about the nonprofit organization. Guests will enjoy delicious tamales and other goodies from El Patio, while sampling an array of local beers from Bad Astronaut Brewery Company.

Doug Suggitt said the need for these programs has grown as the number of people from across the country receiving care at the hospital has grown.

Hops and Hot Tamales is scheduled for Jan. 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bad Astronaut Brewing Company on Fulton Street. Tickets are available online.

