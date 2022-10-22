2 people hit by getaway car after shooting breaks out in Kemah, police say

Two people were hit by a getaway car after a shooting in front of Toucan Alley on Bradford Avenue in Kemah, police said.

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were hit by a getaway car after a shooting on Saturday, according to police.

At about 12 a.m., Kemah police responded to a shooting in front of Toucan Alley on Bradford Avenue.

Investigators said no one was hit by gunfire but two people were struck by the fleeing vehicle.

The victims who were struck suffered minor injuries and refused EMS, according to police.

Investigators said at least two bullet casings were found at the scene but the investigation is still ongoing.

Many details remain unknown as officers at the scene were unable to provide much information.

This is a developing story. Updates can be found in this article.