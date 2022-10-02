Police search for driver accused of killing pedestrian in Spring area hit-and-run, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning in the Spring area, according to Harris County deputies.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Investigators said Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Deputies responded to a man lying on the road at about 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found the man dead in the roadway.

According to deputies, the man was walking across the east Louetta Road entrance ramp from the North Freeway feeder road and was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The driver allegedly did not stop and fled the scene. Deputies said they are checking video from businesses in the area that might help get a vehicle description.