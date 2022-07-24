pedestrian killed

Pedestrian killed, alleged drunk driver injured after crash in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was killed, and an alleged drunk driver was injured on Sunday morning in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said at about 12:35 a.m. that a woman was driving eastbound in the 21800 block of the Katy Freeway Service Road when she crashed a 2016 Ford Edge.

Officials said the truck veered off the roadway "in the air" and struck a man who was near the west embankment of Mason Creek.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, HCSO said.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital by Life Flight for the injuries she sustained from the crash.

Deputies believe the 21-year-old was driving while intoxicated.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.
