HPD searching for hit-and-run driver after man thrown 100 feet in deadly crash in Spring Branch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man was hit and killed while trying to cross the street in the Spring Branch area, and the search is now on for the person who hit him.

According to Houston police, the man was violently thrown after the crash in the 7400 block of Long Point Drive near Antoine Drive just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators believe the victim was trying to cross the street, likely heading to some apartments on the other side, when a truck sped down Long Point Drive and hit him.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Unfortunately, he struck the pedestrian -- who was not at a crosswalk -- and the pedestrian was thrown about 100 feet and died," Sgt. David Rose said.

Police said they have surveillance video of what happened, but so far, they don't have the license plate from the truck and have not tracked down the driver.

Investigators described the truck as a newer-model, black Chevy Silverado that should have front-end damage. They believe the truck is newer than a 2019.

If you know anything about what happened or have seen a truck matching the description, you are asked to call the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072.

