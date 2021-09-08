Local nonprofit close to donation goal for Pearland's first all-inclusive playground

As of Sept. 3, nonprofit Forever Parks Foundation is about $95,000 shy of reaching its fundraising goal to bring Pearland an all-inclusive playground.
The fundraising efforts, which began in May, received a huge boost in July when the nonprofit received a $750,000 grant from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Forever Parks Foundation aims to raise $960,000 to begin the next steps in bringing the inclusive park to Pearland at the Sports Complex at Shadow Creek Ranch, said Nikki Kamkar, board member at Forever Parks Foundation.
"It's been heartwarming to us how people have heard this story and heard the need for such a playground and really stepped up to donate," Kamkar said. An inclusive playground allows children of all abilities and developmental stages to play in the same space and creates a nurturing environment for all, state Rep. Ed Thompson, R-Pearland, wrote in a Facebook post. Thompson helped Forever Parks Foundation secure the TPWD grant, Kamkar said.
If Forever Parks Foundation can reach its $960,000 goal, the plan is to break ground in January 2022 and finish by spring 2022.
Some of the features the inclusive playground will include are a wheelchair swing, a sensory tunnel, a music area, a bird-themed hut and a gallery walk with 3D images. The playground can even be used for physical therapy, Kamkar said.
Once the playground is built, there will be a wall near the entrance recognizing all the donors who contributed $500 or more, Kamkar said.
"I think this is going to be one of these ... things that make Pearland so special," Kamkar said.
To donate, visit https://forever-parks-foundation.constantcontactsites.com.
