Pearland ISD to consider second pay raise for district employees

PEARLAND, Texas -- With Pearland ISD employees already set to receive a pay raise, another could be on the way. However, it will depend on action by the state of Texas, voters within the district, and the PISD school board.

Current situation

After Pearland ISD's board approved a 2% increase in employees' pay earlier in June, trustees at the district's June 23 meeting kicked around another pay raise on top of that-one that would be tied to either state legislation or a VATRE, also known as a voter-approved tax rate election.

With its new budget approved, PISD officials are considering calling a VATRE that would add more than $11 million to its budget to help plug up part of a $13.3 million shortfall for the fiscal year 2023-24.

To trigger a VATRE, the district would have to approve a tax rate above the maximum rate set by the state of Texas. PISD trustees will decide whether or not to do this in August, and, if necessary, a VATRE would be held in November.

If a VATRE were to be held and approved by voters, some of that new money could be earmarked for district staff.

The conditions

After haggling over wording, trustees voted to reserve the right to redress any potential increase depending on the results of the VATRE or action by the state, PISD Director of Communications Cissa Madero said.

Superintendent Larry Berger said at the June 23 meeting the potential increases, in addition to the 2% already approved, could include:

1% administrative general pay increase, plus equity

2% teacher general pay increase

2% general pay increase, plus equity, for all other employees

While it's still up in the air what compensation may look like, district officials are at least required to set parameters for a potential increase now, as they can't go back later and adjust staff contracts, district General Counsel Tanya Dawson said at the meeting.

What they're saying

Although no trustees present on June 23 voted against the item, some were skeptical of certain aspects of it.

Board President Sean Murphy was worried about the cost, noting that with a pay increase, it could bring the district close to the same shortfall they are in now, even with a VATRE.

"We talk about bringing this money in," Murphy said. "By tying this, you're still almost back in the same (position)."

Trustee Crystal Carbone said she felt teachers were one of the main reasons behind asking for the VATRE.

"If the main priority of going out and fighting for a (VATRE) is to fight for our teachers, why wouldn't you want to tie it ... to the passing of this thing?" Carbone said.

