Katy ISD among school districts who didn't close for Astros championship parade downtown

Alex Bregman and former Astro Geoff Blum both commented on Katy ISD not canceling classes, but Katy is far from the only district to keep school in.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 1 million people are expected to pack the streets downtown for the Astros parade, with Houston ISD and other districts canceling class Monday.

While HISD, Aldine ISD and Fort Bend ISD were among the first districts to announce school wouldn't be in session, what people are talking about most are the districts who didn't cancel.

That includes Katy ISD, who also managed to capture the attention of third baseman Alex Bregman.

"Please (sic) the kids come to the parade!" Bregman wrote, setting off a stream of requests from people on Twitter asking him to put in a word with their respective district or even their boss.

Former Astro Geoff Blum, who'll be part of ABC13's parade coverage at 12 p.m., also spoke up.

He's a Katy ISD parent and says that he knows how hard the district works, but feels it's reasonable to let the community have this one and take the day off.

Someone also started a change.org petition that needs 35,000 signatures, though we have our doubts that would do much to sway any district decisions.

But Katy ISD isn't alone.

Alvin, Klein, Pearland, and Spring Branch ISDs are holding classes Monday, but they've encouraged students and staff to wear their Astros gear and colors.

Unfortunately, the desire to have the day off seems to have gone too far.

In Clear Creek ISD, the district said it received social media threats for staying open. Now there's going to be extra security on campus, and law enforcement is investigating.

Clearly, Katy isn't caving and neither are any of the other aforementioned districts.

The first bells have already rung unless an early dismissal is on the table.

We'll keep an eye out for any changes, but in the meantime, here's the list of who did close and when they'll be back in session.