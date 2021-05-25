Pearland citizens circulate petition to get sale of alcoholic beverages on ballot

PEARLAND, Texas -- The Pearland Entertainment and Beverage Coalition is calling for an election to support the legal sale of alcoholic beverages in Pearland, according to a press release from the group. The committee has 60 days to gather 15,000 signatures for the measure to be put on the November ballot.The Pearland Entertainment and Beverage Coalition is a special purpose political action committee made up of Pearland residents, according to the release."Until this law is changed, Pearland is limited in the types of entertainment options that can legally operate in the city," Seth Thompson, chairman of the Pearland Entertainment and Beverage Coalition, said in the press release. "Our committee has been working closely with our local elected officials, law enforcement and city leaders to ensure Pearland continues to be a community of choice in Greater Houston."If the petition is successful, a motion will be put on the ballot for "the legal sale of alcohol and mixed beverages," according to the release. Today, establishments in Pearland can sell alcoholic beverages, but only if they generate over 51% of their revenue from food sales.Those interested can go to theto find petition locations. Only residents in Pearland's city limits are eligible to vote and sign the petition, according to the release.