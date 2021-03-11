Woman pleads guilty to making false 911 report that sparked botched HPD Harding Street raid

According to the indictment, Patricia Ann Garcia called 911 and claimed her 25-year-old daughter was inside Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle's home doing drugs, but federal prosecutors said none of it was true.
Three weeks after the report to police, narcotics officers executed a "no-knock" warrant on the home.
Harding Street: Timeline of what happened in botched HPD raid
Nicholas and Tuttle were killed and four officers were wounded.
Garcia's sentencing is set for June 8, 2021. The officers involved will go on trial.
Six former Houston police officers are indicted in 17 felony charges related to the botched raid.
Below is a list of the indictments:
Former Officer Gerald Goines
- Felony murder - two counts
- Tampering with a government record (search warrants) - four counts
- Aggregate theft by a public servant between $2,500 and $30,000
Former Officer Steven Bryant
- Aggregate theft by a public servant between $2,500 and $30,000
- Tampering with a government record (confidential informant forms which contain details of money allegedly given to informants for services or buying drugs)
Former Sgt. Clemente Reyna
- Tampering with a government record (confidential informant forms) - three counts
- Theft by a public servant between $2,500 and $30,000
Former Sgt. Thomas Wood
- Tampering with a government record (confidential informant form)
- Theft by a public servant between $2,500 and $30,000
Former Lt. Robert Gonzales
- Misapplication of fiduciary property
Former Officer Hodgie Armstrong
- Tampering with a government record (offense report and confidential informant form) - two counts
- Aggregate theft by a public servant
RELATED:
Activists claim HPD was warned about officer misconduct and evidence fabrication prior to botched raid
Family of Rhogena Nicholas files lawsuit on 2-year anniversary of Harding Street Raid
Grand jury 'indicted a hero' with murder in deadly HPD botched raid, lawyer says