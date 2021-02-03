Activists claim HPD was warned about officer misconduct and evidence fabrication prior to botched raid

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10108626" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On the two year anniversary after Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were killed during a botched Houston Police raid, their families have filed civil lawsuits, demanding answers.

A botched raid that took two lives, shocking court findings and murder charges... here's a look back at the HPD Harding St. raid.

Felipe Gallegos became the second person to face a murder charge in the Harding Street raid from 2019 that left a married couple dead.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Activists are set to hold a news conference Wednesday morning, claiming Houston police had prior warning about officer misconduct before the deadly Harding Street raid in 2019.The group "We The People Organize" is gathering in front of HPD headquarters at 10:30 a.m. ABC13 will stream the conference live in the video player above.They claim a former HPD officer tried to warn officials that other officers were fabricating evidence and lying to judges back in 2018.They believe if something had been done, the botched raid where Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle were killed may have never happened."As a result of HPD's deadly actions against the Tuttles and the community at large, people are too often afraid of the police," We The People Organize founder Hai Bui said. "That is why we are on a mission to heal the community and let those in community know that there are more good cops than bad ones. We also call upon good police officers to report corruption to help heal our community and to hold corrupt officers accountable."At the news conference, the activists are expected to discuss former HPD Officer and whistleblower Kathy Swilley.They say that Swilley, "tried to warn HPD officials that HPD officers were fabricating evidence, including her wrongful termination, presenting verifiable evidence that HPD presented a fabricated certification, of then-Chief Harold L. Hurtt, and other documents to a judge as part of a scheme to fraudulently obtain summary judgments ruling in favor of the City of Houston and HPD."The group says Dave Atwood with the Greater Houston Coalition for Justice wrote a letter to HPD Chief Art Acevedo regarding the fabricated evidence, advising that the coalition was concerned the behavior was detrimental to Houstonians. Atwood requested a meeting to discuss his concerns with Acevedo, but the meeting reportedly never happened.The GHCFJ also reportedly requested an official investigation into HPD Lieutenant Marsha Todd, who was later named in civil litigation related to the Harding Street raid."It's clear that corruption exists within the Houston Police Department and the problem is much bigger than Officer Gerald Goines or the Narcotics Division, the corruption is much broader," Bui said. "What happened to the Tuttles, the countless victims arrested on bogus drug charges, and police whistleblowers can happen to anyone without a citizens review board without subpoena power. Change is needed."