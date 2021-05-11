Woman charged with shooting ex-husband to death on his lunch break in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been charged in connection with Tuesday's deadly shooting outside a workplace in Pasadena.Samantha Washington, 31, is charged with murder after documents say she shot her ex-husband, Gregory Kirk.The shooting happened at the SBM business parking lot on Pasadena Boulevard near Pansy, around lunchtime on Tuesday.During a probable cause court appearance Wednesday, authorities said witnesses reported seeing Washington wait for more than an hour in the business parking lot before her ex walked out for lunch.Witnesses reportedly watched Washington walk up to Kirk, who began to plead with her saying, "Don't do this. You don't have to do this."Officials say Kirk was shot multiple times in the chest. Witnesses reported seeing Washington walk back to her car, then fire more rounds at the victim.Police said Washington drove off in her white SUV with her 3-year-old child in the backseat. Witnesses said they saw people chasing after her, but she got away from the scene of the shooting.Police attempted to pull Washington over, but she refused to stop, instead leading authorities on a chase that lasted for about seven minutes. It ended at Yellowstone and Preston, where police say she rammed into another car.Kirk was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police recovered a gun they say was used in the deadly shooting.Investigators say Washington, the mother of three children ages three to nine years old, told them after the shooting she was planning to drive to her children's elementary school to commit suicide there.All three children are now in custody of Child Protective Services.Bonds for Washington total $85,000.The Louisiana native stated, according to court documents, that she has only been in the Houston area for less than a year and was currently out of work.Police have not released a motive in the deadly shooting.