Texas man indicted in deadly shooting at Bryan cabinet business

A Brazos County grand jury handed down the murder charge against Larry Bollin on Thursday, along with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said Jessica Escue, a spokeswoman for the local district attorney's office.
The charges stem from an April shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, about 100 miles northwest of Houston.
Bollin, 27, is accused of shooting his colleagues, fleeing and then shooting and wounding a state trooper in a neighboring county as authorities searched for him. He was being held Friday in a Brazos County jail on a $3.2 million bond.
SEE ALSO: Bryan, Texas shooting: Texas shooting suspect faces additional attempted murder charge
Bollin's attorney, Craig Greaves, declined to comment on the indictment. He previously said harassments from his client's colleagues may have motivated the shooting.
Bollin is also charged with attempted capital murder in Grimes County for the shooting of the state trooper.
The video above is from a previous report.
RELATED:
'We may never know the answer': Family of Bryan mass shooting victim questions motive
Bryan shooting witness said suspect 'spared his life'