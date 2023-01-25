'We really have an angel watching over us': Couple living in RV looks back on Pasadena tornado

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- 2023 was the year John and Billie Liparito were set to travel through the American west using their motorhome, which serves as their house.

Those plans changed on Tuesday.

"We left in January and hit the road, but this is where it stops," Billie said. "Pasadena, Texas."

Their motorcoach still stands upright in the 3900 block of Mickey Gilley Boulevard, but many of the structures and vehicles around them weren't so fortunate.

Surrounding the Liparitos are other motorhomes on their side, crushed cars, and metal buildings completely twisted apart and mangled.

"All in all, we're standing," she said. "We're blessed that we're still here."

During the storm, John and Billie had to crawl through glass and debris to get to their bedroom on Tuesday, and their coach, as well as the trailer attached to it, nearly tipped over.

"It threw us basically to the floor," Billie said. "Which is where we needed to be."

Billie said she has some bruising from the ordeal, but the Liparitos know it could have been much worse.

"It's unbelievable," John said. "We really have an angel watching over us on our trip this year."

