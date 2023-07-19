A city council member told us if there's no compliance from the owner, the next step is to get a warrant to enter the home.

Pasadena city councilmember says warrant to enter home may be next step in solving rat problem

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in Pasadena tell ABC13 that there has been no improvement on a rat problem after the city got involved.

New video showing a mischief of rats crowding a tree was recorded over the weekend by neighbors on Thistledown Drive

The City of Pasadena got involved last month to try to remove the rats from the property. Officials say they're trying to work with the 82-year-old homeowner who wants the rats removed in a humane way.

At a Pasadena City Council meeting, neighbors complained about health concerns.

"The smell is horrible, the urine, the feces. I've had rat droppings on my front porch and have had to Clorox it everyday," Benda King said.

