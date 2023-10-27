Move over pizza rat. Video of a new, hungry, New York City rodent is going viral.

Move over 'pizza rat,' new viral video shows NYC 'donut rat' sharing sweet treat with friend

A rat was spotted grabbing a donut from the subway tracks at a Lower Manhattan station and sharing it with a rodent friend.

The user behind the viral video on Storyful, Carly Hittner, captioned the video by saying some men in this city need lessons in chivalry from "Donut Rat."

"Donut rat treats his woman better than half you other rats in this city," Hittner wrote with her video on TikTok.

