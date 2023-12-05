WATCH LIVE

66-year-old man's body found in water 5 days after he was last seen in Pasadena, police say

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 10:30PM
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Five days after a 66-year-old man went missing, police in Pasadena said his body was found in a body of water Tuesday.

Police said they received a call at about 10:25 a.m. about a body in the water off Space Center Boulevard and Vista Road.

When police arrived, the body appeared to match the description of the 66-year-old who went missing days ago, but the family didn't report him missing until Dec. 3.

The area in which the body was found sits behind a mobile home park community. It's unclear if the man had any ties there.

An official cause of death is pending upon an autopsy. Authorities said they can't say if foul play is suspected in this case.

