Pasadena Police Department to conduct bomb exercise, warns surrounding areas

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are in the Pasadena area, you might hear a loud noise on Tuesday evening.

The Pasadena Police Department announced it will conduct a bombing exercise at the Pasadena Police Range at 6600 Genoa-Red Bluff.

Pasadena PD said the exercise would happen on Tuesday at approximately 6:30 p.m., consisting of four bombs.

Officials are warning surrounding businesses and residents who may be able to hear the exercise when it happens.