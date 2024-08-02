Galveston County warning beachgoers of flesh-eating bacteria after increase in cases

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Health officials in Galveston have issued a warning for people headed to the beach.

The Galveston County Health District (GCHD) said cases of Vibrio bacteria have been rising on the island. They said cases usually peak around summertime.

Vibrio is commonly known as a flesh-eating virus that can be found in warm coastal waters around the world.

Health officials said a majority of cases involve severe wound infections. Symptoms include fever, low blood pressure, and skin lesions, but in some rare cases, people have lost limbs.

It can also cause health issues from vomiting and dehydration and can sometimes be fatal.

"While Vibrio bacteria can be present in Galveston waters, there's no need to panic. Use common sense: avoid raw seafood, practice good hygiene, and stay informed to keep safe," Dr. Phillip Keiser with GCHD said.

Officials added it's rare for a person to develop a severe infection from Vibrio bacteria. Still, when they do, it's common for the affected person to have preexisting health conditions and open sores or wounds.

People headed to the beach are encouraged to cover any cuts or open wounds, avoid raw seafood, and practice good hygiene.

If you suspect you have Vibrio, you are urged to see a doctor immediately.

For more information, visit the CDC website.