SkyEye video shows massive fire burning at Pasadena plant along Highway 225

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are responding to a massive fire at a plant along SH-225 near the East Beltway in the Pasadena area. Officials have identified the plant involved as INEOS.

Houston Transtar cameras captured a large explosion at the plant, located at 3503 Pasadena Freeway, around 12:07 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. There's no word on the individual's identity, or the nature of any injuries.

Beltway 8 has been shut down at Highway 225. The Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel bridge is closed to all traffic in both directions. Drivers traveling northbound will be detoured at Highway 225, and those traveling southbound will be detoured to I-10. The southbound connecting ramps to I-10 will be closed.

A number of people could be seen standing in a open space nearby.

It appeared that there was one large fire and several smaller ones in the surrounding area. Video shows what appears to be smoking tanks with burn marks surrounding the facility.

According to the company's website, INEOS produces a number products relating to oil and gas, chemicals and polymers.

No impacts to the surrounding area have been announced by officials. HazMat crews are on the way to the scene of the fire.

The cause of the large fire is not immediately known.

This is a breaking report. This post will be updated when new information becomes available.