Gunshot victim finds wife shot to death in bedroom, Pasadena police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man woke up to find his wife shot to death in their bed Wednesday morning in Pasadena, police say.The man had also been shot at the home in the 4200 block of Rainfall Drive near Rainforest Trail Drive in the Village Grove neighborhood.Police say he called 911 at 3:46 a.m. to report that he woke up and found his wife shot and unresponsive. The couple had been asleep in bed.He said he also found shell casings on the ground outside of the home.When authorities arrived, they found the woman dead. Paramedics took the man to an area hospital.He had been shot in the leg and is expected to be OK."This was definitely a handgun and it was like, 'Pow! Pow! Pow! Pow!'" said the couple's neighbor Barbara Chaddock. "Like about four or five shots in a very short amount of time."Police told ABC13 that an hour before the man called them, they got another call from someone who heard gunshots in the same area.Neighbors said they're still in disbelief about what happened."We know them. I walk my dog past their house. The lady is always outside in her garden, gardening taking care of her tulips. It's sad to see something tragic has occurred here," said another neighbor.Authorities said they're still investigating the circumstances and don't yet know how they were shot.