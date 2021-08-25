woman killed

Gunshot victim finds wife shot to death in bedroom, Pasadena police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gunshot victim finds wife shot to death in bedroom, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man woke up to find his wife shot to death in their bed Wednesday morning in Pasadena, police say.

The man had also been shot at the home in the 4200 block of Rainfall Drive near Rainforest Trail Drive in the Village Grove neighborhood.

Police say he called 911 at 3:46 a.m. to report that he woke up and found his wife shot and unresponsive. The couple had been asleep in bed.

He said he also found shell casings on the ground outside of the home.

When authorities arrived, they found the woman dead. Paramedics took the man to an area hospital.

He had been shot in the leg and is expected to be OK.

"This was definitely a handgun and it was like, 'Pow! Pow! Pow! Pow!'" said the couple's neighbor Barbara Chaddock. "Like about four or five shots in a very short amount of time."

Police told ABC13 that an hour before the man called them, they got another call from someone who heard gunshots in the same area.

Neighbors said they're still in disbelief about what happened.

"We know them. I walk my dog past their house. The lady is always outside in her garden, gardening taking care of her tulips. It's sad to see something tragic has occurred here," said another neighbor.

Authorities said they're still investigating the circumstances and don't yet know how they were shot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenawoman shotfatal shootingwoman killedshootingman shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News