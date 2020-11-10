City of Pasadena honors country singer Mickey Gilley

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Pasadena bestowed a new honor for country singer Mickey Gilley.On Friday, the city renamed a section of Pansy Street as Mickey Gilley Blvd. The stretch of road is between Crenshaw and Old Vista.Video shared by the city showed city workers putting up the new stretch sign.Mickey Gilley helped make the city of Pasadena famous when the "Urban Cowboy" featured Gilley's old night club. The movie starred John Travolta and Debra Winger. The cult classic helped reignite Gilley's career, who played himself, but the club was the real star in the film.It was the summer of 1979 when a big Hollywood film crew rolled into Pasadena and put Gilley's on the map."I never dreamed they would do it, but we signed off for them to use the club," said Gilley said in a June 2020 interview with ABC13's Dave Ward. "The next thing I knew, the Paramount trucks were pulling into the parking lot. Mr. Cryer made them shoot the film during the day and they had to cover the windows and all the doors and got it black curtains to keep the light out. All the extras in there were pumping smoke in to make it look like a night scene."