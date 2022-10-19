Pasadena high school student hit by vehicle along Hwy 225, according to police

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A high school student was hit by a vehicle along Highway 225 on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

At about 2:39 p.m., officers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash in the westbound frontage lanes of Highway 225.

Upon arrival, police found a Pasadena high school student injured after being hit by a vehicle.

The boy was transported to Memorial Herman by Life Flight, not in critical condition.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

This is a developing story. Updates can be found in this article.