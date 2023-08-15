Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under bed, Pasadena police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old girl is dead after police said she was found strangled to death under a bed in her Pasadena home on Saturday.

The Pasadena Police Department said at about 3:07 p.m., it responded to a caller saying his 11-year-old daughter was not breathing.

When paramedics arrived, they pronounced the girl dead. She was later identified as 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez by authorities.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Maria had been found under a bed by her father, Carmelo Gonzalez, after returning home from work, according to police.

Her father had allegedly left for work earlier that morning and had been in communication with Maria over the phone.

The last communication he told police he received from Maria was a message stating someone was knocking at the front door.

Maria's cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation due to strangulation and blunt force head and neck trauma, according to the medical examiner. Additional investigation determined that she had also been sexually assaulted.

Police have not yet mentioned anything about suspects.

Pasadena PD is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. regarding Maria's death.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective M. Quintanilla at 713-475-7803 or Detective S. Mata at 713-475-7878.

