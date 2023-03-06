Former financial administrator accused of stealing over $1M from Pasadena Chamber of Commerce

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of pocketing money over a five-year period from the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, where she worked.

Documents show Jamie Huffar, 46, is charged with misapplication of fiduciary property, false statement to obtain credit, forgery, fraudulent use of identifying information, and theft.

Huffar had been the financial administrator for the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce since 2017.

According to police, they were called on Nov. 22, 2022, by Cristina Womack, who stated she was president of the chamber and had been victim of a large-scale theft and fraud by one of its employees.

Prosecutors claim Huffar charged over a million dollars to a credit card that she was allegedly paying off with the chamber's bank account.

Huffar is accused of using that money on personal expenses, including cosmetic surgery, trips to Budapest and Disney World, and online shopping.

Huffar is being held on a $1.25 million bond and was asked to surrender her passport and wear an ankle monitor.

