Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds outside apartment complex in E. Harris Co., HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a parking lot next to a vehicle in east Harris County on Friday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report on a man down at around 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 8700 block of Parkway Forest Drive.

The man was found unresponsive in the parking lot next to his vehicle, which was described as a blue Isuzu Rodeo.

EMS arrived at the scene and determined that the man sustained several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to deputies.

Deputies located one witness who reported hearing gunshots prior to their arrival at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, and there is no developed motive or suspect information at this time.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).