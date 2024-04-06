WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds outside apartment complex in E. Harris Co., HCSO says

KTRK logo
Saturday, April 6, 2024
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a parking lot next to a vehicle in east Harris County on Friday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report on a man down at around 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 8700 block of Parkway Forest Drive.

The man was found unresponsive in the parking lot next to his vehicle, which was described as a blue Isuzu Rodeo.

EMS arrived at the scene and determined that the man sustained several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to deputies.

Deputies located one witness who reported hearing gunshots prior to their arrival at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, and there is no developed motive or suspect information at this time.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW