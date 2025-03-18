Parents of Pitt student who went missing while on spring break asks to have daughter declared dead

The family of Sudiksha Konanki, the University of Pittsburgh student who vanished while on spring break, has formally requested that the Dominican police declare their daughter deceased.

Konanki's parents say they trust the investigation and acknowledge that there is no evidence of foul play.

This comes as a judge is set to rule on Tuesday on the release of Iowa native, Joshua Riibe.

He's believed to be the last person to see Konanki alive.

While authorities say Riibe is not a suspect, his lawyers claim that he has been detained illegally and that his passport was confiscated.

Investigators believe Konanki drowned 12 days ago at the beach in the Dominican Republic.

