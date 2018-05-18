'An all too familiar feeling' Parkland students, politicians and more mourn after deadly Santa Fe High School shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Student leaders from the Parkland and March for Our Lives communities took to social media after the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Town & Country|Noam Galai/WireImage via Getty)

SANTA FE, Texas --
Politicians and notable figures, including those from the March for Our Lives and Parkland communities, are sending their condolences and expressing their heartbreak after a deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. One Parkland student, Delaney Tarr, wrote, "I should be celebrating my last day of high school, but instead my heart is broken."

PARKLAND
POLITICIANS AND OTHER NOTABLE FIGURES
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
social mediatwittermelania trumpjj wattSanta Fe High School shootingparkland school shooting
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News