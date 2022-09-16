Pearland ISD bans viral super-spicy 'One Chip Challenge' from schools

The tortilla chip -- which can be purchased widely at stores and on Amazon -- is seasoned with some of the hottest peppers in the world and reportedly caused some participants to get sick.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Pearland ISD sent an email to parents and students letting them know the "Paqui One Chip Challenge" is now banned from their schools.

The individually-wrapped tortilla chip -- which can be purchased widely at stores and on Amazon -- is seasoned with some of the hottest peppers in the world -- the Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers.

Both peppers are in the top two tiers of the Scoville Scale at 750,000-1,500,000+ heat units, according to our partners at the Houston Chronicle. In comparison, a jalapeño is in the 2,500 to 10,000 tier.

As advertised by Austin-based company Paqui, the challenge is to record yourself eating the chip, see how long you can last without having a drink, and then post the video on social media.

There are plenty of videos going viral on social media showing people eating the chip, causing some participants to get sick.

After reports from other states of students falling ill and missing class, Pearland ISD sent out an email saying eating the chip can be dangerous for those with allergies.

Parents were asked to make sure their students do not bring the chip to school and encourage them not to participate in the "potentially dangerous" challenge.