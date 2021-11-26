Volunteers needed for Pancho Claus event at Latino Learning Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Organizers who help Pancho Claus in Houston's East End said they need all the help they can get this holiday season.
Overnight, more than $300 was raised on their GoFundMe page.
"We have no major sponsors this year because of COVID-19," the page reads.
They told ABC13 they raised $20,000 by this time last year.
On Saturday, they're holding a collection box decorating party and volunteer sign up. It's from noon until 5 p.m. at the Latino Learning Center on Polk.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of Richard Reyes' portrayal of Pancho Claus.
