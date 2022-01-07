Galveston woman's love for running saved her life

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pam Bennett wasn't always a runner.
She first started running in her late 40s when her kids went off to college. It became her source for self-care, a way to relax and unwind.
But in 2020 - running saved her life. When Bennett couldn't meet up with her running group, she took a selfie. Her smile didn't look right and she showed the photo to her neighbor who is a nurse, who then urged her to go to the hospital. Bennett went to the emergency room where she was not only diagnosed with a stroke, doctors discovered she also had a hole in her heart.
After surgery and recovery, Bennett is running again. This time though, she doesn't care about medals or times - just enjoying the road ahead.
Bennett will take part in her favorite race this January, the Chevron Houston Marathon. Bennett said, "When I cross the finish line on January 16, I am going to thank my God, my family, my friends, all who have supported me. And I can't wait to cheer others on."
