Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on 610 North Loop WB at Homestead

An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking all mainlanes of the 610 North Loop WB at Homestead. Use Wallisville Rd as an alternate route @abc13houston #ABC13 https://t.co/Er6BGvx8Ta pic.twitter.com/OsjWo3l2YV — ABC13 Houston Traffic (@abc13traffic) August 9, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler caused major delays on the North Loop Monday morning.SkyEye was over the westbound lanes of the North Loop near Homestead, where the semi was on its side during the early morning commute.By 6 a.m., heavy duty crews were working to upright the 18-wheeler's trailer. It was finally upright just after 7 a.m.It's unclear what caused the crash or if there were other vehicles involved.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.