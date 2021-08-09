Traffic

Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on 610 North Loop WB at Homestead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler caused major delays on the North Loop Monday morning.

SkyEye was over the westbound lanes of the North Loop near Homestead, where the semi was on its side during the early morning commute.

By 6 a.m., heavy duty crews were working to upright the 18-wheeler's trailer. It was finally upright just after 7 a.m.



It's unclear what caused the crash or if there were other vehicles involved.

